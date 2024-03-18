A case was registered to probe a racket allegedly involved in the manufacturing and selling of cancer and chemotherapy drugs to certain hospitals in Delhi-NCR. | Image: Republic

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday raided a total of 10 locations across Delhi-NCR as part of a money laundering investigation linked to a fake cancer drugs manufacturing & selling racket, and recovered about Rs 65 lakh in cash from two locations, Republic has learnt. The probe agency had initiated an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) on the basis of an FIR registered by the Delhi Police Crime Branch under Sections 274/275/276/420/468/471/120B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The case was registered to probe an organised criminal racket allegedly involved in the manufacturing and selling of cancer and chemotherapy drugs to certain hospitals in the Delhi-NCR region.

Searches were conducted at the premises of the main suspects and their associates including Viphil Jain, Suraj Shat, Neeraj Chauhan, Parvez Malik, Komal Tiwari, Abhinay and Tushar Chauhan.

Out of the total cash, Rs 23 lakh was recovered from a bean bag kept inside the house of accused Suraj Sharma.

Furthermore, several incriminating documents and details regarding movable and immovable properties have also been recovered.

A further investigation into the matter is underway.

