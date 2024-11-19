Published 21:41 IST, November 19th 2024
Fake Doctors Open Hospital in Surat, Shut Down a Day After Inauguration
A fake hospital in Surat, run by individuals with questionable degrees, was shut a day after its inauguration; officials investigate further fraud.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Fake Doctors Open Hospital in Surat, Shut Down a Day After Inauguration | Image: Pexels| Repesentational Image
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
21:41 IST, November 19th 2024