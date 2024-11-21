sb.scorecardresearch
  • 'Fake' Retired IPS Officer Held for Threatening Ghaziabad DCP's Staff

Published 23:24 IST, November 21st 2024

'Fake' Retired IPS Officer Held for Threatening Ghaziabad DCP's Staff

A man allegedly posing as a retired IPS officer and threatening the staff of a deputy commissioner of police (DCP) sent to 14 days judicial custody.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Man Poses as retired IPS officer
Man Poses as retired IPS officer, sent to jail | Image: PTI
23:24 IST, November 21st 2024