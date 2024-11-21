Published 23:24 IST, November 21st 2024
'Fake' Retired IPS Officer Held for Threatening Ghaziabad DCP's Staff
A man allegedly posing as a retired IPS officer and threatening the staff of a deputy commissioner of police (DCP) sent to 14 days judicial custody.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Man Poses as retired IPS officer, sent to jail | Image: PTI
