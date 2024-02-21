English
Updated February 21st, 2024 at 12:09 IST

'End of an Era', Says Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi on Fali S Nariman

Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi on Wednesday expressed his condolences on demise of distinguished jurist Fali S Nariman and termed it as 'end of an era'

Nishtha Narayan
MUKUL ROHATGI
'End of an Era', says Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi on Fali S Nariman
Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi on Wednesday expressed his condolences on demise of distinguished jurist Fali S Nariman and said that he “came in the likes of eminent lawyers Nani Palkhivala, Soli Sorabjee, Ram Jethmalani.”

Speaking exclusively to Republic World, senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi said, “Completely self made man with humble beginning with no legal background. He came in the like of Nani Palkhivala, Soli Sorabjee ,Ram Jethmalani. There were only two three in that league.”

He added, "Fali S Nariman had the spunk which is required to be a lawyer. One thing I remember he would call us youngsters to his house for dinner also. He had no airs, he was also quite outspoken. He was a key player NJAC case." 

“He was brilliant man. He had unique way of thinking, thinking out of box.  I was attorney general and I was opposing him in judges appointment case NJAC. I saw him in all his brilliance. He was father figure for me. It was an end of an era,” he added. 

Eminent jurist and senior Supreme Court advocate Fali S Nariman passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 95.

He was awarded Padma Bhushan in 1991 and Padma Vibhushan in 2007.

Throughout his career, Nariman had been associated with several landmark cases. He also published an autobiography - When Memory Fades- in which he devoted one chapter to the Bhopal gas leak case in which, as senior counsel, he represented Union Carbide Corporation.





 

Published February 21st, 2024 at 10:57 IST

