New Delhi: Eminent jurist and senior Supreme Court advocate Fali S Nariman passed away today at his Delhi home at the age of 95. The noted advocate was awarded Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. He practiced as a lawyer at the Bombay High Court and later moved to Delhi.

Following his demise, several political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi have offered their condolences to the veteran senior advocate.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "Shri Fali Nariman Ji was among the most outstanding legal minds and intellectuals. He devoted his life to making justice accessible to common citizens. I am pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. May his soul rest in peace."

My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Fali Nariman, whose demise leaves a profound void in the legal community.



His contributions have not only shaped landmark cases, but have also inspired generations of jurists to uphold the sanctity of our Constitution… pic.twitter.com/K9Uv90csPz — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 21, 2024

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman sharing the picture of his book on X wrote, "Very sad to know that Jurist Fali Nariman is no more. Wise, witty, a walking institution himself, Fali Nariman will be greatly missed. Only a few months ago, had an opportunity to meet with him. Affectionate and respected, India loses an icon."

Very sad to know that Jurist Fali Nariman is no more. Wise, witty, a walking institution himself, Fali Nariman will be greatly missed. Only a few months ago, had an opportunity to meet with him. Affectionate and respected, India loses an icon. pic.twitter.com/IXzQpSsbvL — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) February 21, 2024

Shocked to learn that eminent jurist and distinguished constitutional lawyer Shri Fali Nariman has passed away. His wisdom was one of the building blocks of our nation's legal system. His demise is a huge loss, but his legacy will remain immortalised in the hearts and minds of… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 21, 2024

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said, “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing away of Mr. Fali S Nariman. His voice truly represented the conscience of a generation. Fearless in the expression of his views, he wrote and spoke with clarity and candour. He mentored a generation of lawyers and judges but above all he was always a kind and affectionate father figure. A towering intellectual of our era has sadly passed on.”

Saddened to hear about the passing of eminent Supreme Court lawyer Fali S. Nariman. A stalwart in river water disputes, Nariman's contributions were pivotal in representing Karnataka's interests for decades, especially in the Krishna and Cauvery river issues.



His expertise and… pic.twitter.com/kdhBXfyYAb — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) February 21, 2024

The passing away of eminent jurist, senior advocate, and a fierce votary of Constitutional Civil Liberties, Fali S Nariman is a huge loss to the legal system.



A Padma Vibhushan recipient, his unwavering commitment to his principles remained steadfast and admirable.



My deepest… pic.twitter.com/hyiZ0nDWBw — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) February 21, 2024



