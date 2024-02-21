English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 12:19 IST

From PM Modi to Sitharaman, Condolences Pour in After Demise of Senior SC Lawyer Fali S Nariman

After the sad demise of Fali Nariman, several political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi have offered their condolences to the senior lawyer.

Digital Desk
Senior SC Lawyer Fali S Nariman
The noted advocate was awarded Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Eminent jurist and senior Supreme Court advocate Fali S Nariman passed away today at his Delhi home at the age of 95. The noted advocate was awarded Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. He practiced as a lawyer at the Bombay High Court and later moved to Delhi.

Following his demise, several political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi have offered their condolences to the veteran senior advocate.

Advertisement

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "Shri Fali Nariman Ji was among the most outstanding legal minds and intellectuals. He devoted his life to making justice accessible to common citizens. I am pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. May his soul rest in peace."

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman sharing the picture of his book on X wrote, "Very sad to know that Jurist Fali Nariman is no more. Wise, witty, a walking institution himself, Fali Nariman will be greatly missed. Only a few months ago, had an opportunity to meet with him. Affectionate and respected, India loses an icon."

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said, “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing away of Mr. Fali S Nariman. His voice truly represented the conscience of a generation. Fearless in the expression of his views, he wrote and spoke with clarity and candour. He mentored a generation of lawyers and judges but above all he was always a kind and affectionate father figure. A towering intellectual of our era has sadly passed on.”

Advertisement


 

Advertisement

Published February 21st, 2024 at 10:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

13 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

13 hours ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

13 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir At A Shoot

14 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Monochrome Video

14 hours ago
Sreeleela

Sreeleela Visits Temple

14 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Gets Clicked

14 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann With Wife

14 hours ago
Divya Aggarwal

Divya's Haldi

14 hours ago
Luv Ranjan

Luv At Airport

14 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant starts wicketkeeping

14 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Flaunts Her Style

14 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Walks In Style

14 hours ago
The Debate

Media assaulted

a day ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Do You Know - These Are The Most Emotional Zodiac Signs

    Lifestyle11 minutes ago

  2. 'End of an Era', Says Ex Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi on Fali Nariman

    India News13 minutes ago

  3. 'They Don't Make Them Like Him Anymore': Singhvi on Fali S Nariman

    India News14 minutes ago

  4. WFP Pauses Food Deliveries to Gaza Amid ‘Chaos, Gunfire and Looting’

    World14 minutes ago

  5. Rahul Gandhi Poses as ‘Lord Krishna’, Stokes Controversy

    India News20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo