From PM Modi to Sitharaman, Condolences Pour in After Demise of Senior SC Lawyer Fali S Nariman
After the sad demise of Fali Nariman, several political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi have offered their condolences to the senior lawyer.
New Delhi: Eminent jurist and senior Supreme Court advocate Fali S Nariman passed away today at his Delhi home at the age of 95. The noted advocate was awarded Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. He practiced as a lawyer at the Bombay High Court and later moved to Delhi.
Following his demise, several political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi have offered their condolences to the veteran senior advocate.
Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "Shri Fali Nariman Ji was among the most outstanding legal minds and intellectuals. He devoted his life to making justice accessible to common citizens. I am pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. May his soul rest in peace."
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman sharing the picture of his book on X wrote, "Very sad to know that Jurist Fali Nariman is no more. Wise, witty, a walking institution himself, Fali Nariman will be greatly missed. Only a few months ago, had an opportunity to meet with him. Affectionate and respected, India loses an icon."
Meanwhile, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said, “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing away of Mr. Fali S Nariman. His voice truly represented the conscience of a generation. Fearless in the expression of his views, he wrote and spoke with clarity and candour. He mentored a generation of lawyers and judges but above all he was always a kind and affectionate father figure. A towering intellectual of our era has sadly passed on.”
