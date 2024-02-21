Updated February 21st, 2024 at 09:11 IST
Distinguished Jurist and Senior Lawyer Fali S Nariman Dies at 95
Distinguished jurist and Senior Advocate Fali S Nariman passed away at the age of 95 on Wednesday.
New Delhi: Distinguished jurist and Senior Advocate Fali S Nariman passed away at the age of 95 on Wednesday.
Fali S. Nariman has argued numerous significant matters, such as the well-known NJAC decision. He also participated in the significant TMA Pai case (about the extent of minority rights under Article 30) and the SC AoR Association case (which gave rise to the collegium system).
He resigned from his position as India's Additional Solicitor General in June 1975 in protest over the Indira Gandhi government's decision to proclaim a state of emergency.
The lawyer, also an author, has writter bestselling books such as “The State of Nation,” “God Save the Hon’ble Supreme Court” and his widely read autobiography, “Before Memory Fades”.
His son Rohinton Nariman was a senior advocate and a judge of the Supreme Court.
Published February 21st, 2024 at 09:08 IST
