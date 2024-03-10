×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 14:53 IST

Fall In Love With This Cute Visual Of An IFS Officer Feeding Bananas To An Orphan Elephant | VIRAL

The love and care that the baby elephant receives from its human caretakers is gracefully painted on its face, contributing to the beauty of the occasion.

Reported by: Pritam Saha
IFS officer lovingly feeding an orphan baby elephant
IFS officer lovingly feeding an orphan baby elephant | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Viral: IFS officer Parveen Kaswan posted a touching message on compassion and animal conservation on X (previously Twitter) featuring a lovely moment with a rescued baby elephant. The heartwarming picture depicts a lovely exchange between Kaswan and the young elephant, signifying compassion and cheerfulness in the face of hardship.

The baby elephant, called Gajraj with much affection, had a sad beginning to life as its mother passed away. But Gajraj was given a fresh start in the security of a conservation camp because of the quick thinking and commitment of the rescue workers. In the photo that Kaswan posted, he can be seen softly caressing the elephant calf, to which the animal graciously raises its little trunk in the officer's direction. The baby elephant has beautiful paintings on its face that highlight the love and care it gets from its human caretakers, adding to the moment's beauty.

Advertisement

"Gajraj lost his mother and was later rescued by our teams," reads Kaswan's caption. "Doing fine now in our camp" tells the tale of Gajraj's rescue and emphasizes the continuous efforts made by wildlife conservationists to shield and care for animals in need.

Advertisement

The post has garnered over 106.8 K views and tons of reactions. People were delighted to see the adorable elephant baby and thanked Kaswan for his services. The tale of Gajraj's recovery and rescue serves as a tribute to both the tenacity of nature and the kindness of those working to preserve it. Many such touching tales and motivational conservation initiatives may be found on IFS officer Parveen Kaswan's X profile.

Advertisement

Published March 10th, 2024 at 14:53 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

a day ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

a day ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

a day ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

a day ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

a day ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

a day ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

a day ago
The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

2 days ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

2 days ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

2 days ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

2 days ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

2 days ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

2 days ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Samosa to Helicopter Rides: EC to Set Prices for Campaign Essentials

    Lok Sabha Elections11 minutes ago

  2. PM Virtually Launches 'Mahatari Vandan Yojana' in Chhattisgarh | LIVE

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. Doctor Roaming Naked In A Government Hospital In Maharashtra, Goes Viral

    India News15 minutes ago

  4. What Is Calligraphy? Here Are Reasons You Should Learn The Art

    Lifestyle15 minutes ago

  5. Netizens ridicule Shreyas Iyer for flop show in Ranji final

    Sports 17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo