Viral: IFS officer Parveen Kaswan posted a touching message on compassion and animal conservation on X (previously Twitter) featuring a lovely moment with a rescued baby elephant. The heartwarming picture depicts a lovely exchange between Kaswan and the young elephant, signifying compassion and cheerfulness in the face of hardship.

The baby elephant, called Gajraj with much affection, had a sad beginning to life as its mother passed away. But Gajraj was given a fresh start in the security of a conservation camp because of the quick thinking and commitment of the rescue workers. In the photo that Kaswan posted, he can be seen softly caressing the elephant calf, to which the animal graciously raises its little trunk in the officer's direction. The baby elephant has beautiful paintings on its face that highlight the love and care it gets from its human caretakers, adding to the moment's beauty.

Gajraj lost his mother and later rescued by our teams. Doing fine now in our camp. Some special treat on Shivratri. pic.twitter.com/3OcQzVs92e — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan)

"Gajraj lost his mother and was later rescued by our teams," reads Kaswan's caption. "Doing fine now in our camp" tells the tale of Gajraj's rescue and emphasizes the continuous efforts made by wildlife conservationists to shield and care for animals in need.

The post has garnered over 106.8 K views and tons of reactions. People were delighted to see the adorable elephant baby and thanked Kaswan for his services. The tale of Gajraj's recovery and rescue serves as a tribute to both the tenacity of nature and the kindness of those working to preserve it. Many such touching tales and motivational conservation initiatives may be found on IFS officer Parveen Kaswan's X profile.