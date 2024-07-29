Published 14:04 IST, July 29th 2024
Family Claims Haryana Man Forced to Join Russian Army, Dies Fighting Against Ukraine
Ravi Moun went to Russia on January 13 for a purported transportation job but was inducted into the military instead, his brother alleged.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Family Claims Haryana Man Forced to Join Russian Army, Dies Fighting Against Ukraine | Image: social media/ screen grab
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:04 IST, July 29th 2024