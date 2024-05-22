Updated May 22nd, 2024 at 09:26 IST
Family Members Clash Over Property Row in Delhi's Shahdara, 1 Dead, 3 Arrested
New Delhi: A dispute over property turned tragic for a person who died following a scuffle with his family members in Shahdara area in Delhi. Four people sustained injuries in the incident.
Police have arrested three people in connection with the death. The arrested accused have been identified as Mursheed, Julfikar Ahmed and Shabana.
Soon after receiving the information, a police team rushed to the spot and launched an investigation into the matter. Police have cordoned off the area.
Police have registered a case under sections 302, 307, 34 of the India Penal Code (IPC).
(This is a breaking copy. More details are awaited.)
