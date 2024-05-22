Family Members Clash Over Property Row in Delhi's Shahdara, 1 Dead, 3 Arrested

Advertisement

New Delhi: A dispute over property turned tragic for a person who died following a scuffle with his family members in Shahdara area in Delhi. Four people sustained injuries in the incident.

Police have arrested three people in connection with the death. The arrested accused have been identified as Mursheed, Julfikar Ahmed and Shabana.

#WATCH | One dead & four injured after a scuffle broke out between members of a family over the alleged property dispute in the Shahdara area. Three people namely Mursheed, Julfikar Ahmed and Shabana were arrested. A case has been registered under sections 302, 307, 34 of IPC:… pic.twitter.com/RKsvTxgxYv — ANI (@ANI)

Soon after receiving the information, a police team rushed to the spot and launched an investigation into the matter. Police have cordoned off the area.

Police have registered a case under sections 302, 307, 34 of the India Penal Code (IPC).

(This is a breaking copy. More details are awaited.)

