Family of Four Found Dead in Suspected Suicide in Kerala's Ernakulam
A family of four, including two children, was found dead at their residence in the Chottanikkara area of Ernakulam district on Monday, according to police.
Reported by: Digital Desk
A family of four, including two children, was found dead at their residence in the Chottanikkara area of Ernakulam district on Monday, according to police.
