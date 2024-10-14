sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:27 IST, October 14th 2024

Family of Four Found Dead in Suspected Suicide in Kerala's Ernakulam

A family of four, including two children, was found dead at their residence in the Chottanikkara area of Ernakulam district on Monday, according to police.

Reported by: Digital Desk
suicide
A family of four, including two children, was found dead at their residence in the Chottanikkara area of Ernakulam district on Monday, according to police. | Image: Freepik
