Published 13:28 IST, July 20th 2024
Family of Missing Lorry Driver in Karnataka Landslide Claims Delays in Rescue Operation
The family of the Malayalee lorry driver Arjun, who has been missing since July 16 after his truck was caught in a massive landslide in a village in Karnataka.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Family of Missing Lorry Driver in Karnataka Landslide Claims Delays in Rescue Operation | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
13:28 IST, July 20th 2024