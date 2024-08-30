Published 15:04 IST, August 30th 2024
Family of Woman Killed in Lightning Strike Gets Rs 4 lakh Aid
District administration of Thane in Maharashtra has handed over Rs 4 lakh as compensation to the family of a woman who was killed in lightning strike at Murbad
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
District administration of Thane in Maharashtra has handed over Rs 4 lakh as compensation to the family of a woman who was killed in lightning strike at Murbad | Image: Republic Digital
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
15:04 IST, August 30th 2024