Published 15:04 IST, August 30th 2024

Family of Woman Killed in Lightning Strike Gets Rs 4 lakh Aid

District administration of Thane in Maharashtra has handed over Rs 4 lakh as compensation to the family of a woman who was killed in lightning strike at Murbad

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Lightening
Image: Republic Digital
