Updated March 8th, 2024 at 17:19 IST

Family Politics Will End After Lok Sabha Polls: Himanta Sarma's Cutting Remark At Congress

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday trained guns at the Congress and asserted that family politics will cease to exist.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
असम सीएम हिमंता बिस्वा सरमा | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Republic Summit 2024: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday trained guns at the Congress and asserted that family politics will cease to exist after the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking at Republic Summit 2024, the Assam CM claimed that there will be an emergence of development-based politics after the Lok Sabha polls and family cards won't survive. 

"After the election, you will see a decline in Congress and an end to family politics. No family politics will survive in this country after this election. A new politics will emerge where people will compete for development,” said Sarma when asked whether this will be the last election for the Vadra-Gandhi family.  

Image

He added that family-based political parties will face third-consecutive blow during the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. “No family has the guts to face consecutive blows. Whether it's Uttar Pradesh or Bihar, all family politics will come to an end.”   

Congress Should Be Reduced to 11: Sarma's Wish 

The Assam CM attacking the Congress party asserted that he wishes the grand-old party to reduce to 11 seats, similar to the Indian cricket team. He added that his wish likely won't be fulfilled as the Congress may get 30 to 40 seats in the Lok Sabha. 

"My wish is that they (Congress) should reduce to 11 (the number of players in the Indian Cricket team) but it would not happen. Congress will not get more than 30 to 40 Lok Sabha seats. They have already become a regional party. After staying in that party for years, I am predicting that in many states there would be a regional Congress, not a national one," Sarma said.


 

Published March 8th, 2024 at 17:17 IST

