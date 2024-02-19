Advertisement

New Delhi: We all love unique car number plates. Although, they are mostly owned by celebrities and dignitaries.

A picture of the number plate of the car used by the Chief Justice of India, Dhananjay Chandrachud, went viral on social media platform X. The picture was shared by a business executive Llyod Mathia, who like all of us was in awe seeing the number plate.

The post shared by Mathia read, “Saw Chief Justice of India, Dhananjay Chandrachud at a private function in Delhi yesterday. On my way out, I couldn’t help notice his car’s licence plate number: DL1 C** ***1. Very cool.👌 Wonder if the Chief Election Commissioner’s car number plate is DL1 C** ***1?”

However, as per media reports, the car model has been identified as the E 350d model and this car is registered under the name of the Registrar of the Supreme Court of India.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class 350d AMG line is the top model in the E-class series and costs Rs 88.96 lakh.

‘That’s Some Fancy Number Plate': Netizens React

The post as of now has over 757.6K views, 7.1K likes and over 200 comments.

Users have been lauding the number plate. A user said, "That's some fancy number plate."

Meanwhile, another user said, "That Privilege is only limited to the Supreme Court Sir !"

A user commented, "This must be provided by Ola or Uber service."

One asked how much a number plate like this would cost. "How much the number plate would have cost India. Is there any guess on that?"