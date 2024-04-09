Far-right Dutch leader Wilders who backed Nupur Sharma set to become next Netherland's PM

Advertisement

Far-right Dutch leader Geert Wilders who supported former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma, over remarks on Prophet Mohammad is heading towards a massive victory in the Netherlands parliamentary elections, exit polls show. Wilders may form Netherland’s next ruling coalition and become the next prime minister.

Out of 150 parliamentary seats, Wilders Freedom Party (PVV) is expected to secure victory on 35 seats, 10 seats ahead of the closest rival, a left-wing alliance under former EU Commissioner Frans Timmermans.

Who is Geert Wilders?

Geert Wilders has had a long political career, best-known lawmaker at home and abroad for anti-Islam remarks. Born on September 6, 1963, Wilders is one of the tallest right wing leaders in Europe. He is often referred as the ‘Dutch Donald Trump’. His famous demands include- ban of Islamic holy textbook Quran, taxation on hijab among others.

Wilders founded the Party of Freedom, which has gradually progressed from being the third largest party in the country to a dramatic victory. He has been Freedom Party’s leader of house in the House of Representatives since 1998.

He has been forced to live under heavy police protection for years owing to death threats issued to him for his anti-Islamic remarks.

He also is a staunch supporter of Israel and advocates shifting the Embassy of the Netherlands there to Jerusalem and closing the Dutch diplomatic post in Ramallah, home of the Palestinian Authority.

When Geert Wilders defended Nupur Sharma

Wilders has been a well known name in India after he extended his support to Nupur Sharma during the ‘Prophet remark’ controversy. Defending Sharma, then-MP Wilders said that she had spoken the truth, adding that the anger shown by Islamic countries was “ridiculous”.

Wilders had called upon the Indians to support Sharma. “Nupur Sharma is a hero who spoke nothing but the truth. The whole world should be proud of her. She deserves the Nobel Prize. And India is a Hindu nation, the Indian governments is obliged to strongly defended against Islamic hate and violence,” said Wilders in a post on X (formerly Twitter) when the controversy erupted.

“Appeasement never works. It’ll only make things worse. So my dear friends from India, don’t be intimidated by Islamic countries. Stand up for freedom and be proud and steadfast in defending your politician #NupurSharma,” he tweeted further. The leader also questioned India’s ruling party BJP’s decision to sever ties with Nupur Sharma.

Nupur Sharma’s ‘Prophet’ controversy

Former BJP spokesperson was accused of making derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammad and his wife during a live TV debate. Following this, several cases were registered against Sharma prompting BJP to suspend her from the party's primary membership.

Then, Sharma had to move to the Supreme Court of India seeking protection from arrest.

(With AP inputs)

