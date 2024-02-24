Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 00:46 IST

Faridabad: 5 Puppies Beaten to Death and Mutilated; Outraged Over Incident, People Demand Justice

This appalling act is not an isolated incident. Last month, as per Abhijit Iyer-Mitra, in Mayur Vihar Extension, another puppy fell victim to similar brutality.

Digital Desk
The organisation that recovered the lost puppies had also registered a complaint with the Haryana police.
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Faridabad: In a horrific incident, five innocent puppies were brutally mutilated and beaten to death in the city, according to initial reports. The gruesome act, which included mutilation of body parts, has sparked outrage across social media platforms. Abhijit Iyer Mitra, a senior fellow at the Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies, who shared the incident via a post on X, added that the mother of the puppies was witnessed crying nearby. 

This appalling act is not an isolated incident. Last month, as per Iyer-Mitra, in Mayur Vihar Extension, another puppy fell victim to similar brutality. Two other puppies had their tongues severed, while another suffered a broken jaw.

Trigger Warning: Some viewers may find the following images or video disturbing. Viewers' discretion advised

‘This Act is Murder’: Netizens Register Dismay

Reacting to the crime, one netizen expressed dismay over the lack of government action. "No outrage over the mutilation, murder of stray pups, NO GOVT stands up for stray dogs in India. The animal cruelty law is so weak it instils no fear in anyone, yet our Union govt seems least bothered about amending it. Not the 1st cruelty case in Faridabad, Haryana," he said.

Trigger Warning: Some viewers may find the following images or video disturbing. Viewers' discretion advised

Another netizen condemned the perpetrators as ‘sick cowards’ and added that such acts amounted to murder.

Calls for justice and stricter laws to protect animals are mounting, as the community demands accountability and swift action from authorities. "Short on adjectives to curse the sick cowards who did this to innocent little defenceless [puppies]," added another.

As seen in the visuals, the organisation that recovered the puppies' remains had also registered a complaint with the Haryana police. 

During the time of filing the story, neither the Faridabad police nor the Haryana police have made any comments or reacted to the incident and queries by citizens. Republic will update once the incident is taken into cognizance by the state police.

 

Published February 24th, 2024 at 00:46 IST

