Updated January 20th, 2024 at 15:11 IST

Faridabad Hospital Conducts North India’s First Successful Hand Transplant on Two Patients

According to doctors at Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, the donated hands were flown from Thane and Surat; both the patients are doing fine

Digital Desk
In a major breakthrough, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, India’s largest private multi-speciality hospital, has conducted North India’s first-ever hand transplant on two patients
In a major breakthrough, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, India's largest private multi-speciality hospital, has conducted North India's first-ever hand transplant on two patients | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Faridabad: In a major breakthrough, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, India’s largest private multi-speciality hospital, has conducted North India’s first-ever hand transplant on two patients.

The first patient, a 64-year-old male, reportedly lost his left hand above the wrist in an industrial accident two years ago, doctors attached to the facility said. This is also the first-ever hand transplantation in India done in a kidney-transplant patient. The donated hand was flown in from Thane in Mumbai to Faridabad, Haryana, the doctors noted.

The second patient, a 19-year-old boy, reportedly lost both his hands in a train accident, the doctors informed. The donated hands were flown in from Surat in Gujarat to Faridabad, the doctors further added.

According to the treating doctors, both the patients are doing fine.

Tomorrow, Dr Mohit Sharma, Head, Dept. of Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Amrita Hospital, will address the media along with other specialists who were involved in the transplants.

The patients will also be present to talk to the media.

Published January 20th, 2024 at 15:11 IST

