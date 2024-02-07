In a major breakthrough, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, India’s largest private multi-speciality hospital, has conducted North India’s first-ever hand transplant on two patients | Image: X

Advertisement

Faridabad: In a major breakthrough, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, India’s largest private multi-speciality hospital, has conducted North India’s first-ever hand transplant on two patients.

The first patient, a 64-year-old male, reportedly lost his left hand above the wrist in an industrial accident two years ago, doctors attached to the facility said. This is also the first-ever hand transplantation in India done in a kidney-transplant patient. The donated hand was flown in from Thane in Mumbai to Faridabad, Haryana, the doctors noted.

Advertisement

The second patient, a 19-year-old boy, reportedly lost both his hands in a train accident, the doctors informed. The donated hands were flown in from Surat in Gujarat to Faridabad, the doctors further added.

According to the treating doctors, both the patients are doing fine.

Advertisement

Tomorrow, Dr Mohit Sharma, Head, Dept. of Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Amrita Hospital, will address the media along with other specialists who were involved in the transplants.

The patients will also be present to talk to the media.