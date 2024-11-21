Published 23:14 IST, November 21st 2024
Faridabad: Man Gets Life Term for Raping Minor Girl
The court here on Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a one-and-a-half-year-old girl in Faridabad.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Man gets life term for raping minor girl in Faridabad | Image: Pixabay
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
23:14 IST, November 21st 2024