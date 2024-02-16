Advertisement

New Delhi: A 78-year-old farmer from Punjab who was a part of the Delhi Chalo protest died early Friday morning after he suffered a heart attack.

The farmer has been identified as Gyan Singh, who was a resident of Chacheki village in Gurdaspur district.

Singh was present at the Shambhu border along with thousands of other farmers.

He was sleeping in a trolley with five other farmers. He reported being uneasy at around 3 am, his nephew Jagdish Singh told media.

Bharat Bandh has been called by several protesting farmer unions. In view of farmers' call, 'restrictions have been imposed in Delhi-NCR.

Authorities have imposed section 144 in the region.

A five hour talk took place on Thursday evening between Centre and farmers. However the parties could not reach to a resolution in the meeting. Another round of Centre-Farmer talks will take place on February 18.

