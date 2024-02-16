Updated February 16th, 2024 at 12:44 IST
Delhi Chalo: Protesting Farmer Dies of Heart Attack at Shambhu Border
A 78-year-old farmer from Punjab who was a part of the 'Delhi Chalo' protest died early Friday morning after he suffered a heart attack.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: A 78-year-old farmer from Punjab who was a part of the Delhi Chalo protest died early Friday morning after he suffered a heart attack.
The farmer has been identified as Gyan Singh, who was a resident of Chacheki village in Gurdaspur district.
Advertisement
Singh was present at the Shambhu border along with thousands of other farmers.
He was sleeping in a trolley with five other farmers. He reported being uneasy at around 3 am, his nephew Jagdish Singh told media.
Advertisement
Bharat Bandh has been called by several protesting farmer unions. In view of farmers' call, 'restrictions have been imposed in Delhi-NCR.
Authorities have imposed section 144 in the region.
Advertisement
A five hour talk took place on Thursday evening between Centre and farmers. However the parties could not reach to a resolution in the meeting. Another round of Centre-Farmer talks will take place on February 18.
Advertisement
Published February 16th, 2024 at 12:21 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Assam HSLC Exam Question Paper Leaked in DhubriEducation10 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.