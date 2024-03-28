×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 22nd, 2022 at 21:29 IST

Farmer hacked to death in UP's Kannauj

Farmer hacked to death in UP's Kannauj

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Kannauj (UP), May 22 (PTI) A 22-year-old farmer was hacked to death using a spade in Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

The farmer, identified as Sanjay Rajput of Bhausi Nagla village in the Chhibramau police station area, had gone to his field Saturday evening and his body was recovered from a spot five km away Sunday morning, police said.

Advertisement

The police said they recovered a blood-stained shovel from his field.

An FIR has been registered against unidentified people on the basis of a complaint filed by the family of the deceased, Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma said.

Advertisement

Verma, who visited the crime scene along with a forensic unit, said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. PTI COR CDN SMN

Advertisement

Published May 22nd, 2022 at 21:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya

MI camp divided

a few seconds ago
Nifty 50 hits fifth all-time high in 2024, amid fiscal boost

Sensex FY24 performance

a few seconds ago
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-515 Result Today

KARUNYA PLUS KN-515 Today

a minute ago
Ashoka University Students Raise Casteist Slogans

Ashoka University Case

2 minutes ago
Matka Kulfi

Ice Creams For Summer

3 minutes ago
Phonepe

UPI in UAE: PhonePe users

5 minutes ago
Aditi

Aditi-Siddharth Engaged

9 minutes ago
OpenAI

OpenAI GPT earning

10 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal LIVE

10 minutes ago
Naveen Polishetty

Naveen Accident

11 minutes ago
LCA Tejas IAF

news

12 minutes ago
DGQA

DGQA to undergo overhaul

12 minutes ago
Parineeti

Parineeti In White Shirt

17 minutes ago
Big Breaking: Kejriwal's Wife Sunita Attacks Centre Over ED Heat on AAP Leaders

Kejriwal Court Statement

18 minutes ago
Parineeti Chopra

Is Parineeti Pregnant?

22 minutes ago
Exam Results

Karnataka 1st PUC result

22 minutes ago
Emerging markets

Emerging market stocks

26 minutes ago
Good Friday

Good Friday 2024

28 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ED Issues Fresh Summons to Congress Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Aadujeevitham: Prabhas Wishes Luck To His Salaar Co-star Prithviraj

    Entertainment14 hours ago

  3. 'We Are Ending Toll' : Nitin Gadkari on Satellite-Based Toll System

    India News16 hours ago

  4. Rohit's animated chat with Akash Ambani and Hardik intrigues everyone

    Sports 16 hours ago

  5. Couple Assaults Grandmother With Stick, Disturbing Video Emerges

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo