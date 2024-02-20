'Govt is Responsible to Whatever Happens Now': Farmer Leader After Rejecting Centre's Proposal | Image: ANI

New Delhi: After protesting farmers rejected the proposal of government to procure maize, pulses and cotton on Minimum Support Price, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher warned the Centre and said the government will be responsible for "whatever happens now".

While talking to media persons, Singh said, "The intention of the government was very clear that they would not allow us to enter Delhi at any cost. If you do not want to find a solution through talks with the farmers then we should be allowed to march towards Delhi."

"When we moved towards Delhi, there was shelling. Bullets were also fired on the tires of tractors. DGP Haryana has said that they are not using tear gas on farmers. We will again punish those who use it. The situation in Haryana is like Kashmir. We will march towards Delhi on 21st February. The government has given us a proposal so that we step back from our original demands. Now the government will be responsible for whatever happens," he added.

During the fourth round of discussions with farmer groups, a group of three Union ministers suggested on Sunday that government organizations will purchase products such as maize, cotton, and pulses at minimum support prices (MSP) for a period of five years.

Terming the proposal as tactic to "divert and dilute", the protesting farmers rejected the proposal.

Farmers said that they will not settle for anything less than what was recommended by the Swaminathan Commission report.

Pandher stated that the government stopped trhem to proceed to Delhi and that the Centre should allow them to proceed.

"We will move to Delhi peacefully at 11 am on February 21," he said.

The Farmers are seeking statutory status for MSP for all crops. The government responded stating that the crops will be a burden the national exchequer.

