Farmer Protest: Sect 144 Imposed at Haryana, Delhi-UP Border. Here Are Route Diversions

New Delhi: As farmers associations from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab have declared that a march will take place on February 13 in New Delhi, traffic police has issued a an advisory. The advisory is issued to ensure smooth passage of the vehicles and prevention of traffic jams.

200 farm unions will march to Delhi to press their demands to the Centre, said Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha.

#WATCH | General Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Sarvan Singh Pandher says, "We will start from Beas & stay at Fatehgarh Sahib. Our demands are the same- MSP guarantee law, Sugar cane should be joined with C200...When a farmer turns 60 years old he should… pic.twitter.com/gE66fIdQXz — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2024



Section 144 at Haryana, Delhi-UP Border



To quell farmer agitation, Section 144 of the CrPC has been enforced in 15 of Haryana's 22 districts. In response to farmer organizations' "Delhi Chalo" call, the Sonepat district administration has also issued an order to gas stations prohibiting filling farmer tractors with more than 10 litres of diesel.

In the meantime, Section 144 was enforced in Uttar Pradesh at the borders with Ghazipur, Tikri, and Singhu in order to prevent any untoward incidents and uphold law and order. The Delhi Police order states that public gatherings will not be allowed at any of the borders between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh or in the surrounding areas within the northeast district's jurisdiction.

To stop the farmers from entering the nation's capital, the Haryana and Delhi Police erected concrete barricades on Sunday at the Tikri border in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh and Singhu in Sonepat. On the Sonepat border, Delhi Police also positioned water cannons and sizable cement containers.

Along the interstate border, thousands of police officers, road spikes, and barbed wire have been positioned in addition to the concrete barricades.

In addition, in advance of Tuesday's march, in which thousands of farmers are anticipated to take part, the Haryana government transformed two sizable stadiums into temporary jails. In the event that the farmers' march proceeds, detained farmers will be housed in makeshift jails at Chaudhary Dalbir Singh Indoor Stadium in Sirsa and Guru Gobind Singh Stadium in Dabwali, according to an India media outlet that cited its sources.



1. Diversions Around Singhu Border (Delhi-Haryana)



Traffic restrictions/diversions will be imposed at Singhu Border from 12.02.2024 for commercial vehicles and from 13.02.2024 for all type of vehicles. The following diversions have been given: -



For Vehicles Intending to Go Towards Panipat/Karnal Etc.



A. Interstate Buses



Interstate Buses intending to go towards Sonipat, Panipat Karnal etc. via NH-44 will take ISBT to Majnu Ka Tilla to Signature Bridge to Khajuri Chowk to Loni Border to KMP via Khekra.



B. HGVS



• HGVS intending to go towards Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal etc.via NH-44 are suggested to take Exit No. 2 on NH-44 (DSIIDC) Cut to Harish Chander Hospital Crossing to Bawana road crossing to Bawana Chowk to Bawana-Auchandi Road reaching Auchandi Border to KMP via Saidpur chowki.

• HGVS intending to go towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, etc. are suggested to take Outer Ring Road from Mukarba Chowk to Madhuban Chowk to Bhagwan Mahavir Road to Rithala to Pansali Chowk to Helipad to UER-II to Kanjhawala Road-Karala T-Point- Kanjhawala Chowk to Jaunti Village to Jaunti Border/Nizampur Border and enter in Haryana Village Bamnoli and may go further go via Nahra-Nahari road to Bahadurgarh road.

C. Cars/LGVS



Cars and LGVs planning to travel via NH-44 to Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, etc. will be subject to restrictions; the same applies to such vehicles planning to travel via NH-44 to Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, etc.

Traffic Advisory



In view of the proposed farmers' protest at various borders of Delhi from 13.02.2024, traffic will be affected.



For commercial vehicles, traffic restrictions/diversions will be imposed from 12.02.2024.



Kindly follow the advisory.#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/3KDZbWP7Pu — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) February 11, 2024

2. Diversions around Gazipur Border (Delhi-UP)

1) Traffic going to Gaziabad from Delhi through Gazipur Border are advised to take

Pushta road in front of Akshardham temple

Patparganj road/Mother Dairy road

Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg ISBT Anand Vihar and exit from Maharajpur or Apsara border in UP Ghaziabad.

2) Traffic going to Haryana through NH-44 are advised to take Eastern Peripheral Expressway- Rai Cut (NH-44).

#WATCH | Delhi: Police barricading at Tikri border, ahead of the farmers' call for march to Delhi on 13th February. pic.twitter.com/9IJPXM8okg — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2024

3. Diversions Around Tikri Border (Delhi-Haryana)

Heavy/Commercial Vehicles/Trucks going towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak etc. via Rohtak Road are advised to use Najafgarh Nangloi Road from Nangloi Chowk to enter Haryana via Najafgarh Jharoda Border

