sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 16:54 IST, July 11th 2024

Farmer's Body SKM Announces Revival of Agitation for Legal MSP, Loan Waiver

Farmers' body SKM on Thursday announced it will resume its agitation over its pending demands, including a legal guarantee to MSP and loan waiver

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ambala Farmers Protest
Farmers' body SKM on Thursday announced it will resume its agitation over its pending demands, including a legal guarantee to MSP and loan waiver | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

16:54 IST, July 11th 2024