×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 13th, 2022 at 16:34 IST

Farmer shot dead in UP's Baghpat

Farmer shot dead in UP's Baghpat

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Baghpat (UP), May 13 (PTI) A farmer was found shot dead in one of his fields here on Friday, police said.

Deceased Madanpal (65) had gone out to keep a watch on his fields in Mansoorpur village under Chandinagar police station limits on Thursday evening. The villagers found him lying in a pool of blood with a bullet injury on his head this morning, police said.

Advertisement

Based on the complaint filed by his family members, a villager named Sunny has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

The farmer’s body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.

Advertisement

"Madanpal had gone to keep a watch on his fields on Thursday night. Sometime in the night, he was shot dead in his sleep by unidentified assailants," police inspector Janak Singh said. PTI CORR CDN CJ CJ

Advertisement

Published May 13th, 2022 at 16:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Result

a few seconds ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

SC to Hear Pleas

a minute ago
Holi weekend trips

Long Weekend Trips

2 minutes ago
Who is nayab saini

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

5 minutes ago
Nvidia China chip launch

Nvidia

5 minutes ago
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Taliban Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid

Taliban Retaliates

8 minutes ago
S Ramadoss' PMK to ally with BJP

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

8 minutes ago
Hajipur Chirag Paswan, Pashupati Paras

Paras Likely To Resign

12 minutes ago
BREAKING: SC Agrees to Hear Pleas Seeking Stay on CAA Implementation on March 19

SC to Hear CAA Pleas

17 minutes ago
Nikkei hits 40K

Nikkei slips

18 minutes ago
Sanjay Singh

Sanjay Singh to Take Oath

19 minutes ago
Delhi pollution

Pollution

27 minutes ago
Imad Wasim

Imad Wasim caught smoking

39 minutes ago
Rohini Acharya, Lalu Prasad's Daughter

Rohini Acharya

40 minutes ago
CDS General Anil Chauhan

CDS on China

an hour ago
Jobs

DSSSB Recruitment 2024

an hour ago
Crime

Man Stabs Kin

an hour ago
Israel

Israel Kills Hamas Comm.

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 10 Dead, Several Injured as 5-Storey Building Collapsed in Kolkata

    India News13 hours ago

  2. Don't Shout at Me: CJI Rebukes Lawyers During Electoral Bonds Hearing

    India News13 hours ago

  3. Assam to Register CAA Applications of 3-5 Lakh Excluded From NRC: Sarma

    India News14 hours ago

  4. BREAKING: IPS Officer Vivek Sahay Appointed West Bengal DGP

    India News15 hours ago

  5. Azam Khan Sentenced to 7-Year Jail Term in Dungarpur case

    India News15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo