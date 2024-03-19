Advertisement

Baghpat (UP), May 13 (PTI) A farmer was found shot dead in one of his fields here on Friday, police said.

Deceased Madanpal (65) had gone out to keep a watch on his fields in Mansoorpur village under Chandinagar police station limits on Thursday evening. The villagers found him lying in a pool of blood with a bullet injury on his head this morning, police said.

Based on the complaint filed by his family members, a villager named Sunny has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

The farmer’s body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.

"Madanpal had gone to keep a watch on his fields on Thursday night. Sometime in the night, he was shot dead in his sleep by unidentified assailants," police inspector Janak Singh said. PTI CORR CDN CJ CJ