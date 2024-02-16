Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 09:10 IST

Delhi Chalo: Farmers to Hold 4th Round of Meetings with Centre on February 18

After the meeting between farmers and the Centre ended inconclusively on Thursday, another round of meetings will take place on February 18.

Digital Desk
Farmers Protest
Centre-farmers to hold fourth round of meeting on February 18 | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: After the meeting between Centre-farmers on Thursday ended inconclusively, another round of meeting between farmer representatives and Union Ministers will take place on February 18. 

The third round of meeting was held between Union Ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal and Nityanand Rai and farmer leaders Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher. The meeting also witnessed the participation of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. The first two meetings could not come to a conclusion.  

Around 200 farmers' and farm labour unions led by two umbrella bodies - Kisan Mazdoor Morcha - called for 'Delhi Chalo' march in February 2024. The aim of the non-political protests is to persuade the government to fulfill the farmers' demands. 

After the third meeting, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said, “Elaborate discussions were held surrounding MSP (minimum support price), loan waiver, etc., which were positive. Now, another round of meeting has been fixed for Sunday (Feb 18).”

The Kisan leader announced that the farmers will continue to protest at boundaries at Haryana until the next meeting.

In the wake of the Farmers Protest 2024, a Bharat Bandh was called for on February 16.

Published February 16th, 2024 at 07:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

