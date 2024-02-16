Advertisement

New Delhi: After the meeting between Centre-farmers on Thursday ended inconclusively, another round of meeting between farmer representatives and Union Ministers will take place on February 18.

The third round of meeting was held between Union Ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal and Nityanand Rai and farmer leaders Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher. The meeting also witnessed the participation of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. The first two meetings could not come to a conclusion.

Advertisement

Around 200 farmers' and farm labour unions led by two umbrella bodies - Kisan Mazdoor Morcha - called for 'Delhi Chalo' march in February 2024. The aim of the non-political protests is to persuade the government to fulfill the farmers' demands.

After the third meeting, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said, “Elaborate discussions were held surrounding MSP (minimum support price), loan waiver, etc., which were positive. Now, another round of meeting has been fixed for Sunday (Feb 18).”

Advertisement

The Kisan leader announced that the farmers will continue to protest at boundaries at Haryana until the next meeting.

In the wake of the Farmers Protest 2024, a Bharat Bandh was called for on February 16.