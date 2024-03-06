×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 07:13 IST

Delhi Chalo: Farmers to Resume March Today, Security Heightened at Railway Stations, Bus Stands

The Delhi police have elaborated the security arrangements at the city's railway stations and interstate bus terminals.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Farmers Delhi March
Farmers protest in Noida. | Image:PTI
New Delhi: Given the call by union leaders urging farmers from across the country to reach the national capital on Wednesday, March 6, the Delhi police have elaborated the security arrangements at the city's railway stations and interstate bus terminals.

The two umbrella bodies-Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) that are spreading this farmers' agitation gave the call on March 3, requesting the farmers to reach Delhi on March 6 and asked them to avoid travel via tractor but reach private vehicles, trains and buses.

A senior official aware of the security arrangements said that teams have been deployed at railway stations and bus terminals to detain protestors that reach the city, as per media reports.

However, the official added that there will be no barricading on roads and that routine traffic is unlikely to be affected but will keep a real-time watch on vehicular movement.

Special Branch Raises Alert:

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police Special Branch alerted the security agencies, stating that the farmers would try to enter the national capital through small and abandoned vehicles.

It further added that the farmers are planning to launch their agitation on a fresh note with a demand for a legal guarantee on the MSP regime.

Furthermore, CrPC section 144 has also been imposed in Delhi, which prohibits gathering of four or more people in the area.
 

Published March 6th, 2024 at 07:03 IST

