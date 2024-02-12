Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 13:27 IST

Farmer Protest Intensifies: MSP Law Demand Vs 115% Increase- Is There Common Ground?

With memories of 2020 farmers' protest alive in memories, the preparations for showdown 2.0 are underway in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Ronit Singh
Famrers Protest 2020
Famrers Protest 2020 | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: With memories of 2020 farmers' protest alive in memories, the preparations for showdown 2.0 are underway in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. It comes three years after farmers hit Delhi roads, demanding repealing of three farm laws and implementation of MSP regime. 

The Narendra Modi government repealed the three farm laws- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. 

Plans are afoot to march to Parliament on February 13 over several demands, including a statutory guarantee for a minimum support price (MSP) for all crops.

But sources in the government showed pro-farmers action taken under Modi government in the last nine years. The NDA government has spent nearly Rs 2.28 lakh crore in 2022-23 to procure food grains at MSP, up nearly 115 per cent from 2014-15 when the government had spent Rs 1.06 lakh crore on buying crops at MSP.

In regard to quantity, the procurement of food grains based on MSP has surged to 1062.69 lakh metric tonnes in 2022-23 from 761.40 lakh metric tonnes in 2014-15, showed data. 

Already taking pro-farmers step, the government told Parliament on February 6 that at present, there are no proposals to for the next five years before the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare to frame a long-term MSP policy. 

The Farmers' Associations are citing the data to protest- demanding guaranteed MSP regime. Notably, during 2020 stir, farmers tabled the same MSP demand, but the government has not promised its introduction so far. 

Till data, the government's stand has been to offer MSP for crops while setting farmers free to sell their farm produce to government-run agencies at MSP or in the open market, evaluating which will fetch them better deal.

Published February 12th, 2024 at 13:27 IST

