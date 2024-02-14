Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 16:02 IST

Farmers Kite Tactic to Thwart Drones at Shambhu Border Takes Internet by Storm | WATCH

Farmers at the Shambhu Border allege that tear gas canisters were dropped on them by drones while they were within Punjab's territory

Isha Bhandari
Farmers Fly Kites to Counter Drones at Shambhu Border Amid Delhi Chalo March
Farmers Fly Kites to Counter Drones at Shambhu Border Amid Delhi Chalo March | Image:Social Media
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: As tensions escalate at the Shambhu border amid the ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' march, farmers have resorted to an unconventional tactic to counter drones deployed in the area. With Delhi under tight security and significant personnel deployment, the situation remains volatile, causing traffic disruptions and commuter hardships. Farmers at the Shambhu Border are flying kites to prevent drones from flying and, if possible, bring them down.Punjab authorities have raised objections to Haryana's drone usage within Punjab's territory at the Shambhu border. 

Patiala Deputy Commissioner Showkat Ahmed Parray has initiated correspondence with Ambala officials, urging them to refrain from deploying drones within Punjab's jurisdiction.

Farmers allege that tear gas canisters were dropped on them by drones while they were within Punjab's territory. Confirming the incident, Parray emphasized restricting drone movements along the border.

Watch farmers flying kites at Shambhu Border

Netizens React 

Reacting to the kite flying by the protesting farmers, one netizen wrote, “This is not Farmer Protest, This is just a regime change operation funded by CIA and George Soros.”

“Peaceful protestors my foot!!,” other wrote.

Farmers protest for second consecutive day 

Led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, farmers continue their protests, demanding legislation on minimum support prices for crops and loan waivers. 

Published February 14th, 2024 at 16:02 IST

