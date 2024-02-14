Advertisement

New Delhi: As tensions escalate at the Shambhu border amid the ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' march, farmers have resorted to an unconventional tactic to counter drones deployed in the area. With Delhi under tight security and significant personnel deployment, the situation remains volatile, causing traffic disruptions and commuter hardships. Farmers at the Shambhu Border are flying kites to prevent drones from flying and, if possible, bring them down.Punjab authorities have raised objections to Haryana's drone usage within Punjab's territory at the Shambhu border.

Patiala Deputy Commissioner Showkat Ahmed Parray has initiated correspondence with Ambala officials, urging them to refrain from deploying drones within Punjab's jurisdiction.

Farmers allege that tear gas canisters were dropped on them by drones while they were within Punjab's territory. Confirming the incident, Parray emphasized restricting drone movements along the border.

Watch farmers flying kites at Shambhu Border

Protesters flying kites at the Shambhu border to prevent Police drones from flying.



They are equipped with barricade proof modified tractors, gas masks, kites, expensive cars, who are advising and funding them? pic.twitter.com/y2sD2Sm7Cf — BALA (@erbmjha) February 14, 2024

Farmers protest for second consecutive day

Led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, farmers continue their protests, demanding legislation on minimum support prices for crops and loan waivers.