Updated March 5th, 2024 at 20:24 IST
Farmers May Enter Delhi In Buses, Small Groups on March 6: Special Branch Raises Alert
Delhi Police Special Branch alerted the security agencies, stating that the farmers would try to enter the national capital through small and abandoned vehicles
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: In the wake of the call given by farmers from across the country to reach Delhi on March 6, the Delhi Police Special Branch on Tuesday alerted the security agencies, expressing apprehension that the protesters will try to enter the national capital through small and abandoned vehicles.
In an attempt to enter the national capital, the protesters will divide themselves into small groups, the Special Branch added.
Advertisement
The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) — the two umbrella bodies that are spearheading the fresh farmer’s agitation – on March 3 gave a call to reach Delhi to farmers from across the country on March 6.
The Special Branch further added that protesters are planning to gather in the New Delhi area to launch their protest on a fresh note with a demand for a legal guarantee on the MSP regime.
Advertisement
Following the intel, the Delhi Police stepped up vigilance on border areas of the national capital with prompt checking of buses, railways, and metros entering the city.
This is breaking news. More details to follow.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published March 5th, 2024 at 20:24 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
WPL 2024 DC vs MI live: MI in huge troubleSports 12 minutes ago
WWE's quiet yet brazen tribute to the 'Icon Sting'Sports 30 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.