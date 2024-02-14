Updated February 14th, 2024 at 09:11 IST
Farmers' Protest Day 2: Heavy Traffic Snarls at Ghazipur Border as March Resumes | WATCH
Videos shared on X showed heavy traffic at Ghazipur border in the view of the ongoing farmer's march.
- India
- 1 min read
Ghazipur: It's day 2 for the ongoing "Dehli Chalo" farmer's march, which caused huge vehicle traffic congestion on the Ghazipur border.
A video shared by news agency ANI showed lanes of cars with commuters facing significant difficulties travelling to the national capital.
The march which began yesterday aims to press demands on the center including the enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops. Hundreds of individuals riding trucks and tractors from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab arrived in Delhi leading to huge traffic congestion on Delhi's borders.
Following this, authorities issued a traffic advisory for smooth traffic flow. However, they also urged commuters to travel via the metro to mitigate inconveniences caused by traffic diversions.
Meanwhile, hundreds of police personnel were deployed along with building cement barricads, iron nails, and barbed wires to halt farmers from entering the national capital.
