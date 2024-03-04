English
Updated March 4th, 2024 at 08:38 IST

Farmers' Protest: Delhi Chalo Agitation to Resume on Wednesday; Nationwide Rail Roko on March 10

Reported by: Digital Desk
Farmers Protest
Farmers Protest | Image:ANI
New Delhi: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), the two farmers' unions, on Sunday urged farmers across the country to head for New Delhi's Jantar Mantar on March 6 to take forward the agitation. The unions asked farmers to travel through any mode of transport other than tractors and also disrupt the rail traffic (rail roko) for at least 4 hours on March 10, as per media reports.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said, "...The farmers from Punjab and Haryana will remain here (Khanauri and Shambhu border), we will not move forward without our tractors and trolleys...We have not changed our decision to march towards Delhi, we will wait until the government reopens the roads. We have asked farmers from other states to march towards Delhi using railways, buses, or any other vehicle on March 6..."

Meanwhile, farmers from Punjab and Haryana will continue to camp at Shambhu and Khanauri borders.

Reports suggest that while addressing farmers gathered at the grain market in Bathinda, for the bhog ceremony of the 21-year-old farmer who was killed in police action on February 21, Pandher appealed to the farmers from other states to reach Jantar Mantar on Wednesday using public transport, private vehicles or on foot.

The union leader, however, did not clarify the course of action after the agitators will assemble in Delhi.
 

Published March 4th, 2024 at 08:14 IST

Farmers Protest 2.0

