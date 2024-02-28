Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 10:39 IST

Punjab and Haryana Faces Major Diesel, Cylinder Gas Crisis Amid Farmers' Protest

The chaotic situations at Haryana-Punjab borders have resulted in a 50 per cent reduction in diesel supply and a 20 per cent reduction in gas dispatches.

Digital Desk
Farmers Protest
Farmers Protest | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Chandigarh: Amidst ongoing farmers' protests, Punjab is facing a major diesel and cylinder gas supply crisis due to roadblocks, news agency ANI reported.

The news agency earlier reported that the Framers' 'Delhi Chalo' march had led to disruptions in fuel supply in Haryana and Punjab. The chaotic situations at Haryana-Punjab borders have resulted in a 50 per cent reduction in diesel supply and a 20 per cent reduction in gas dispatches.

Advertisement

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh began this march on February 13, pressing demands on the Centre including legal assurances of a minimum support price (MSP), and procurement prices among other related issues.

This comes as on Feb 22, petroleum dealers across Punjab declared a statewide shutdown of petrol pumps and fuel stations, seeking an increase in their commission. This led to long queues were observed outside petrol stations in several cities including Ludhiana. 
 

Advertisement

Published February 28th, 2024 at 10:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

9 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

9 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

9 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

9 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

9 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

9 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

9 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

11 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

13 hours ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

16 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

16 hours ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

18 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

18 hours ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

18 hours ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

18 hours ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

18 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

18 hours ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Farmers March in Poland's Capital to Protest Ukrainian Imports

    World8 minutes ago

  2. वीरभद्र सिंह के बेटे विक्रमादित्य का मंत्री पद से इस्‍तीफा

    11 minutes ago

  3. 'The Projects I'm Bringing to TN Have Been the Demand For Ages': PM 

    India News14 minutes ago

  4. Hanuma Vihari resignation: Political interference claim dismissed by ACA

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  5. Pep Guardiola reportedly identifies sole United player he likes the most

    Sports 23 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo