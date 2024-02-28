Advertisement

Chandigarh: Amidst ongoing farmers' protests, Punjab is facing a major diesel and cylinder gas supply crisis due to roadblocks, news agency ANI reported.

The news agency earlier reported that the Framers' 'Delhi Chalo' march had led to disruptions in fuel supply in Haryana and Punjab. The chaotic situations at Haryana-Punjab borders have resulted in a 50 per cent reduction in diesel supply and a 20 per cent reduction in gas dispatches.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh began this march on February 13, pressing demands on the Centre including legal assurances of a minimum support price (MSP), and procurement prices among other related issues.

This comes as on Feb 22, petroleum dealers across Punjab declared a statewide shutdown of petrol pumps and fuel stations, seeking an increase in their commission. This led to long queues were observed outside petrol stations in several cities including Ludhiana.

