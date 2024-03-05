Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 08:29 IST

Haryana Lifts Barricades on Chandigarh-Ambala Highway Even as Farmers' Continue 'Delhi Chalo' March

The farmers began their 'Delhi Chalo' agitation on February 13 but were stopped at several different borders barring entry into the national capital.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Farmers Protest Haryana BKU Charuni
Farmers Protest Haryana | Image:PTI
Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Monday lifted the blockade on the Chandigarh-Ambala national highway, even though farmers continue to protest on two key Punjab-Haryana borders, Shambhu and Khanauri.

The farmers began their 'Delhi Chalo' agitation on February 13 but were stopped at several different borders barring entry into the national capital. In these 21 days, the farmers protesting have been camping at different key points on Punjab's border with Haryana to press for several demands on the Centre, including a floor price that is MSP, pension for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, no hike in electricity tariffs, withdrawal of police cases and justice for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Last week, the Kisan union leaders urged farmers from across the country to march toward Delhi on March 6 and asked to block railway tracks on March 10 between 12 pm to 4 pm.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said that the protesters sitting on the Haryana border will continue their protest at the site only. They will not move their tractors and will be provided with an additional tarpaulin.

"We have not withdrawn the Delhi Chalo march. We will wait till the barricading is removed from the highways. Farmers of other states will not bring tractor trolleys as they are poor. They may use rail, buses, or even arrive on foot. We will continue our protest on the borders."

Union leaders have also announced that they will strengthen their presence on the Punjab-Haryana borders.

Published March 5th, 2024 at 08:29 IST

