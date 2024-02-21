Updated February 21st, 2024 at 07:25 IST
Farmers to Resume March Today. Here are 10 Key Points on 'Delhi Chalo' Protest
After snubbing Centre's offer on MSP, farmers are all set to resume protest from February 21, 2024. Here are 10 key points on 'Delhi Chalo' protest.
Farmers to Resume March Today. Here are 10 Key Points on 'Delhi Chalo' Protest | Image:PTI
New Delhi: After snubbing Centre's offer on MSP, farmers are all set to resume ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest from February 21, 2024. According to the reports, farmers will march on Wednesday morning from Shambhu border.
Here Are 10 Key Points About ‘Delhi Chalo’ Farmers Protest You Should Know
- On Monday, the farmers dismissed Centre's proposal of acquiring maize, cotton and pulses at Minimum Support Price (MSP) by the government agencies for five years. They stated that they are dissatisfied with the Centre's offer stating that they want MSP on all the crops.
- Farmers will resume their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march on February 21, 2024. According to the reports, they will carry poclain machine to break barricades on the roads. It is being claimed that the driver's cabin has been custom designed as bulletproof cabin with thick iron rods so that even bullets would remain ineffective on it. Reportedly, the Home Minister have raised objection over the use of heavy equipment in the protest. Haryana DGP on Tuesday urged Punjab DGP asking him to stop the use of heavy poclain machines at Shmbhu border and Khanauri Border in Punjab.
- According to sources cited by news agency PTI, the central government has calculated that approximately 14,000 people have congregated along the Punjab-Haryana border.
- There are 1200 tractor trolleys, 300 automobiles, and 10 minibuses carrying the farmers. The home ministry went on to say that 500 tractors and 4,500 individuals were permitted to congregate near the Dhabi-Gujran border.
- Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said on Tuesday alleged that government is trying to stop the protest. He warned the centre stating, "When we moved towards Delhi, shelling happened...Bullets were also used on the tyres of the tractors...DGP Haryana has said that they are not using tear gas on farmers...We demand punishment for those using it then...Wrong statements are also being given...The situation in Haryana is like that of Kashmir. We will march towards Delhi on Feb 21...The govt has given us a proposal so that we backtrack from our original demands...The government will be responsible for whatever happens now."
- The farmers are likely to travel to Delhi by two routes: by Khanouri (on the Punjab-Haryana border), Jind, and Rohtak; and via Shambhu, Ambala, Karnal, Panipat, and Sonepat.
- CM Bhagwant Mann is accused by BJP Cheif Sunil Jakhar of endangering talks between farmers and the Centre. According to Jakhar, Mann's involvement not only casts the Centre in a bad picture but also diverts farmers from their original march to Chandigarh, making the situation more difficult to resolve.
- A total of 8000 security personnel have been stationed at the three main borders of Delhi. The police have erected many layers of barricades that are strengthened with iron nails, concrete, and barbed wire. In addition, earthmovers, cranes, and dumpers are being utilized to prevent the tractors from reaching the nation's capital.
- According to the reports, 177 social media accounts related to farmers protest are set to be blocked temporarily.
- Farmers are demanding MSP on 23 crops, waiver of debt, withdrawal of criminal cases against farmers, implementation of the 'C2+50%' formula recommended by the Swaminathan Commission.
Published February 21st, 2024 at 07:13 IST
