Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 07:40 IST

Farmers' Protest: Haryana Police Direct Protesters in Ambala to Pay For Damages

Daily attempts are being made by the demonstrators such as pelting stones at the officials and creating ruckus that has caused severe damages.

Digital Desk
Shambu Border
Continuous efforts by the farmers are being made to break the security and barricades imposed on Shambu border reagrding their march to Delhi. | Image:ANI
  • 2 min read
Ambala: As the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march is on hold, the Haryana Police in Ambala district has said that 'any loss to government and private property' will be compensated by the protesters by attaching the property and seizure of their bank accounts.

The official statement by the police reads, "The damage caused to government and private property by the agitators is being assessed. The administration had already informed/warned in this regard that if the agitators caused damage to government and private property during this movement, then this loss would be compensated by seizing their property and bank accounts. If public property is damaged by the agitators during the movement, there is an amendment in the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984 (PDPP Act) under the provisions of the Supreme Court in which, the people who caused damage to public property during the movement or called for the movement and the officials of that organization are held responsible for any damage caused."

This comes as continuous efforts by the farmers are being made to break the security and barricades imposed on Shambu border reagrding their march to Delhi.

Acts such as pelting stones at the officials and creating ruckus to spoil the law and order which has caused damage to several properties.

The statement further read, "In this regard, the actions taken by the administration against the agitators leaders are being implemented. If there has been any damage to any community's property during this movement, the details of the damage can be given to the administration. Proceedings to compensate for the loss of government property during the farmers' protest, attachment of property and seizure of bank accounts of the protestors have been initiated."

Additionally, the police have also initiated the National Security Act (NSA) against the farmer organisations and leaders. 

(With ANI inputs)

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 07:39 IST

