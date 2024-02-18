English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 15:47 IST

Farmers' Protest: Internet Ban Extended In Parts Of Punjab Till Feb 24 | Check Full Instructions

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation to put pressure on the Centre over their demands

Digital Desk
Tear Gas Fired as Farmers Gather to Resume 'Delhi Chalo' Protest March at Shambhu Border
Tear Gas Fired as Farmers Gather to Resume 'Delhi Chalo' Protest March at Shambhu Border | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Chandigarh: Amid the ongoing farmers' protest, the suspension of internet services has been extended in certain areas of some Punjab districts, including Patiala, Sangrur and Fatehgarh Sahib, till February 24. 

Earlier, the internet services were suspended from February 12 till 16 in view of the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march. Now, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has extended the ban till February 24. The Centre used its special powers under the Telegraph Act of 1885 to suspend internet services in these areas of Punjab.

Advertisement

Internet Suspended in THESE Districts of Punjab 

According to the ministry's February 16 order, internet services will remain suspended in areas falling under Shambhu, Julkan, Passian, Patran, Shatrana, Samana, Ghanaur, Devigarh and Balbhera police stations in Patiala; Lalru police station in Mohali; Sangat police station in Bathinda; Killianwali police station in Muktsar; Sardulgarh and Boha police stations in Mansa; and Khanauri, Moonak, Lehra, Sunam and Chajli police stations in Sangrur; and areas under Fatehgarh Sahib police station.

Advertisement

"In exercise of the power conferred by section 7 of Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 read with Sub-rule 1 of Rule 2 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules 2017, and in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting public emergency, it is necessary and expedient to order, the temporary suspension of internet services from 00:00 Hrs on February 17, 2024 to 23:59 Hrs on February 24, 2024 in the following areas," the order read.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had raised the issue regarding the suspension of internet services at select areas during the February 15 meeting between three Union ministers and farmer leaders in Chandigarh.

Advertisement

Haryana Government Also Extends Ban on Internet 

The Haryana government has suspended mobile internet services and bulk SMS in several districts in Haryana till February 19. The affected districts are Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa. The government had earlier extended the suspension of mobile internet on February 13 and 15.

Advertisement

Farmers Continue Delhi Chalo March, Demand Ordinance on MSP 

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation to put pressure on the Centre over their demands, including a law on minimum support price for crops and loan waivers.

Advertisement

Farmers from Punjab began their 'Delhi Chalo' march on Tuesday but were stopped by security personnel at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana. The protesting farmers have been camping at the border points ever since. 

 

(With Inputs From PTI..) 

Advertisement

Published February 18th, 2024 at 15:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

17 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

17 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

17 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

18 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

21 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

a day ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

a day ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

a day ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

a day ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

a day ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UP: Imrana Baba Arrested by Police for Ordering IEDs

    India News21 minutes ago

  2. South Africa great Mike Procter dies: Look at his illustrious career

    Sports 22 minutes ago

  3. New to investing? FDs vs Mutual Funds explained

    Business News23 minutes ago

  4. China's Lunar New Year tourism spending outpacing pre-COVID levels

    Business News23 minutes ago

  5. AHFCs witnessed improvement in Net Interest margin: CareEdge

    Economy News24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo