New Delhi: In the wake of farmers' ‘Delhi Chalo’ march, internet services have been suspended in certain areas of Punjab's Patiala, Sangrur and Fatehgarh Sahib districts till February 16 on the orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs. For the unversed, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation to put pressure on the Centre over their demands, including a law on minimum support price for crops and loan waivers.

List of Districts Where Internet Will Remain Suspended

According to the ministry order, internet services will remain suspended in areas falling under below mentioned police stations in Patiala.

Shatrana

Samana

Ghanaour

Devigarh

Balbhera areas under police stations

Khanauri

Moonak Lehra

Sunam

Chajli in Sangrur and area under Fatehgarh Sahib police station.

"In exercise of the power conferred by section 7 of Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 read with Sub-rule 1 of Rule 2 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules 2017, and in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting public emergency, it is necessary and expedient to order, the temporary suspension of internet services from 18:00 Hrs on February 12, 2024 to 23:59 Hrs on February 16, 2024 in the following areas," the order issued on February 12 said.

The Haryana government has already suspended mobile internet services and bulk SMS in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa districts.