Farmers Protest LIVE: As Protest Enters Day 3, Farmers to Hold 'Rail Roko' Agitation in Punjab

According to the reports, farmers' associations have zeroed in on 10 protest sites for the 'rail roko' protest in which BKU Ugrahan and BKU Dakaunda will collaborate. More locations are likely to be added in the Rail Roko Protest.

Rail Roko Protests locations include Rajpura, Sunam, Jethuke village in Bathinda, Moga, Mansa, Malaut, Valla Railway Crossing in Maritsar, Barnala, Sangrur, Budhlada have been selected as the ‘rail roko’ protest locations.

