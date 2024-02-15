Updated February 15th, 2024 at 10:16 IST
Farmers Protest LIVE: As Protest Enters Day 3, Farmers to Hold 'Rail Roko' Agitation in Punjab
Farmers Protest commenced on February 13th with section 144 in place at Punjab, Haryana and Delhi borders. Under farmers protest 2.0, the farmers are a demanding statutory status of Minimum Support Price, Waiver of Debt, among other things. According to the latest development, a third round of dialogue between farmers' associations and Centre is all set to take place on Thursday evening.
10: 11 IST, February 15th 2024
In run up to Rajya Sabha elections 2024, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Jagat Prakash Nadda will file nomination from Gujarat. On February 14, Congress High Command Sonia Gandhi filed her nomination from Rajasthan.
9: 52 IST, February 15th 2024
According to the reports, farmers' associations have zeroed in on 10 protest sites for the 'rail roko' protest in which BKU Ugrahan and BKU Dakaunda will collaborate. More locations are likely to be added in the Rail Roko Protest.
Rail Roko Protests locations include Rajpura, Sunam, Jethuke village in Bathinda, Moga, Mansa, Malaut, Valla Railway Crossing in Maritsar, Barnala, Sangrur, Budhlada have been selected as the ‘rail roko’ protest locations.
9: 46 IST, February 15th 2024
A key meet is to be held between a team of Union Ministers and farmer leaders on Thursday evening, Samyukat Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal told the mediapersons.
The team of Union Ministers comprises of Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal, and Nityanand Rai. This will be the third meeting between Union Ministers and Farmers leaders.
