Advertisement

Chandigarh: The agitators from the farmers’ protest have decided to march towards Delhi from Punjab’s Sambhu border on Wednesday, February 21, after the meeting with the central ministers in Chandigarh didn’t reach any conclusion. Along with hundreds of tractors, the protestors have also reportedly brought a heavy proclain machine, which will be used to remove the obstacles from the roads such as barricades, pillars and iron containers.

Some visuals have also surfaced on social media claiming that the machine will be a part of the protest march being carried out by the protestors. As per reports, the proclain machine, which is claimed to worth over Rs 50 lakh, is custom designed by the farmers.

Advertisement

Agitators to march to Delhi from Sambhu border

As per the information shared on social media, farmers will be marching to Delhi from Shambhu border on Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

During the march, the proclain machine will be used to break the barricades on the roads. It is being claimed that the driver's cabin has been custom designed as a bulletproof cabin with thick iron sheets, so that even bullets would remain ineffective on it.

The machine is a Kobelco SK 140 HDLC-8 Hydraulic Excavator proclain machine, which will be used during the protest march.

Advertisement

Earlier, the farmer leaders rejected the Centre’s proposal regarding MSP on five crops, following which they announced the commencement of the march to Delhi from Sambhu border.

