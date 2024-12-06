Security Heightened at Shambhu Border Ahead of Farmers' Delhi March | LIVE | Image: PTI/ Representational

The security arrangements have been heightened ahead of the Delhi March announced by farmers today. The Police have barricaded the Ambala-Delhi border as the farmers will leave from Shambhu Border for Delhi at 1 pm.

"The march has entered its 297th day and the indefinite hunger strike at the Khanauri border has entered its 11th day. At 1 pm, a 'jatha' of 101 farmers will move towards Delhi from the Shambhu Border..." Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher told ANI.



As many as 34 farmers were detained who were going from zero point to Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal in Noida, to hold a protest without taking permission, police officials said on Thursday.

"34 farmers were detained late night, who were going from zero point to Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal in Noida, to hold protest without taking permission. After taking into custody, they were sent to jail," Noida Police said.

