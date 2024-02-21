Advertisement

Chandigarh: Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Punjab DGP asking him to stop the heavy poclain machines at Shambhu border and Khanauri border in Punjab after reports surfaced that the agitators have brought heavy poclain machines to remove the police barricading, cemented pillars and other heavy obstacles to freely move to Delhi. Several videos also surfaced on Tuesday of the poclain machine, claimed to be used by the protestors against police barricading during their march.

The DGP has stated in his request letter to his counterpart in Punjab that the use of the heavy machines like poclain and JCB machines can worsen the law and order situation on the border. Further it has also been mentioned that the machines can cause a danger to the lives of police personnel deployed at the site to ensure the law and order situation.

Owners and operators of such heavy equipment would be criminally liable for legal action, says DGP

The Haryana DGP has reportedly made an appeal to the Punjab DGP to also restrict the media personnel covering the agitation, around 1 Km away from the border areas so that their safety can’t be compromised.

The DGP in his letter stated, "It is reliably learnt that heavy earth moving equipment including poclain, JCB and others that have been further modified/armour-plated have been acquired by protesting farmers and have been deployed at the border locations where the protestors are camping right now. These machines are meant to be used by the protestors to damage the barricades thereby posing serious danger to the police and paramilitary forces deployed on duty and is likely to compromise the security scenario in the state of Haryana.”

“In view of the above, you are requested to take all necessary steps to immediately seize these machines from the protesting sites at the borders and take all preventive steps so that the proclain and JCB machines and other heavy machinery which may cause harm to security forces are not allowed to reach the protesting sites,” the DGP letter read.

“Further, the owners and operators of such equipment may be strictly warned to not provide the services of their equipment to the protesting farmers as the same would amount to a criminal act and they would be criminally liable for the same,” the DGP asserted.

It has also been written in the letter that the media persons and their vehicles should be stopped 1 Km before the border, in order to ensure the safety and security of the journalist covering the agitation march.

Recently a journalist was injured at Shambhu border, while covering the protest.

