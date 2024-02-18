English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 17th, 2024 at 22:31 IST

Farmers' Protest: Mobile Internet Suspension in Haryana Extended till Feb 19

The Haryana government on Saturday extended the ban on mobile internet and bulk SMS services in seven districts by two more days till February 19 in the wake of the farmers' agitation.

Press Trust Of India
Farmers Protest
Suspension of mobile interent services in Haryana has been extended on account of the farmers' protest. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government on Saturday extended the ban on mobile internet and bulk SMS services in seven districts by two more days till February 19 in the wake of the farmers' agitation. The affected districts are Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa. The government had earlier extended the suspension of mobile internet on February 13 and 15.

Protesting farmers have stayed put at Shambhu and Khanauri points on Punjab's border with Haryana for the fifth day after their 'Delhi Chalo' march to press the Centre for various demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops, was stopped by security forces which led to clashes.

Advertisement

Besides a legal guarantee of MSP, the farmers are demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation to the families of the farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21. 

Advertisement

Published February 17th, 2024 at 22:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

17 minutes ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

17 minutes ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

18 minutes ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

18 minutes ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

18 minutes ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

4 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

6 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

6 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

6 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

7 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

7 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

7 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

7 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

7 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

7 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

7 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Cole Sprouse Reveals He Never Met FRIENDS Cast Post Stint On The Show

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  2. Emily In Paris Star Ashley Returns To Work After 'Critical' Septic Shock

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  3. Not a Surveillance Satellite: ISRO on Collaborative Effort with NASA

    Science14 minutes ago

  4. Add These Vegetables To Your Diet For Thick And Long Hair

    Galleries14 minutes ago

  5. UFC 298 live streaming: How to watch MMA event live?

    Sports 14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo