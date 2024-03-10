×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 09:26 IST

Farmers' Nationwide 'Rail Rokko' 4-Hour Protest Today, Train Services to Face Disturbance

Farmer leaders have called for a nationwide four-hour 'rail roko' protest on Sunday, March 10, as a part of their 'Dilli Chalo' march/

Reported by: Digital Desk
Farmers Protest Haryana BKU Charuni
Gurnam Singh Charuni, President of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Farmer leaders have called for a nationwide four-hour 'rail roko' protest on Sunday, March 10, as a part of their 'Dilli Chalo' march to press forward their demands on the Centre, including a legal guarantee on a minimum support price for crops.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said, "As part of the agitation that started at the Punjab-Haryana border on 13th February, we have called for 'Rail Roko' across the country today. We urge all farmers, labourers and common people of the country to support us in the 'Rail Roko' today in large numbers. We also urge those, who want to undertake train travel between 12 noon-4 pm today, to not do the same for four hours today. People might face a little inconvenience today. This is partial 'Rail Roko'..."

Advertisement

This comes as the farmer leaders rejected the Centre's proposal to have government agencies procure pulses, maize, and cotton at Minimum Support Price (MSP) for 5 years, stating that it was not in the farmers' best interest.

Who All Are Participating in the Rail Roko Protest Today?

Groups affiliated with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha- Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), Bharti Kisan Union (Dakaunda-Dhaner), and the Krantikari Kisan Union will be participating in the 4-hour-long rail-roko agitation.

Furthermore, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha expressed solidarity with farmers camping at Punjab-Haryana's Shambhu and Khanauri border points.
 

Advertisement

Published March 10th, 2024 at 09:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

17 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

18 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

18 hours ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

18 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

18 hours ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

18 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

18 hours ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

18 hours ago
The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

a day ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

2 days ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

2 days ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

2 days ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

2 days ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

2 days ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. THIS Naxal Infested District is Now Leading UP's Industrial Growth

    India News24 minutes ago

  2. Boeing unable to locate work records for door panel incident

    Business News25 minutes ago

  3. BPSC TRE 3.0: Important notice regarding image correction issued

    Education32 minutes ago

  4. Finance museum seeks permanent home amid Wall Street gathering

    Business News32 minutes ago

  5. Indian Army Felicitates Meirabai Chanu on International Women's Day

    Sports 34 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo