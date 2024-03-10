Advertisement

New Delhi: Farmer leaders have called for a nationwide four-hour 'rail roko' protest on Sunday, March 10, as a part of their 'Dilli Chalo' march to press forward their demands on the Centre, including a legal guarantee on a minimum support price for crops.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said, "As part of the agitation that started at the Punjab-Haryana border on 13th February, we have called for 'Rail Roko' across the country today. We urge all farmers, labourers and common people of the country to support us in the 'Rail Roko' today in large numbers. We also urge those, who want to undertake train travel between 12 noon-4 pm today, to not do the same for four hours today. People might face a little inconvenience today. This is partial 'Rail Roko'..."

This comes as the farmer leaders rejected the Centre's proposal to have government agencies procure pulses, maize, and cotton at Minimum Support Price (MSP) for 5 years, stating that it was not in the farmers' best interest.

Who All Are Participating in the Rail Roko Protest Today?

Groups affiliated with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha- Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), Bharti Kisan Union (Dakaunda-Dhaner), and the Krantikari Kisan Union will be participating in the 4-hour-long rail-roko agitation.

Furthermore, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha expressed solidarity with farmers camping at Punjab-Haryana's Shambhu and Khanauri border points.

