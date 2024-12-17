Farmers Protest: Sarwan Singh Pandher Calls for 'Rail Roko' from 12 Noon Tomorrow

Amritsar: As part of the ongoing protest, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Tuesday called for a 'Rail Roko' on Wednesday in Punjab for three hours starting from 12 noon. He appealed to the people of Punjab to participate in the protest.

"Tomorrow we will conduct Rail Roko in Punjab; I urge everyone to stop railways from 12 to 3 PM," Pandher told ANI.

Further appealing to everyone to support farmers' protests, he said, "Support farmers' protests more and more.... The Punjabis need to fight as one." He accused the central government of not resolving the issue. "All unions are trying to protest in a uniform manner..........Our protest is not against state government," the farmer leader added.

When asked about Jagjit Singh Dallewal's hunger strike, Pandher said that the Dallewal's health condition is critical. "Dallewal's condition is critical; if anything happens, then the central government will be responsible for it," Pandher cautioned. Reportedly, the ongoing farmer protests have entered their 309th day.

"There is pressure from 140 crore Indians, 3 crore Punjabis, and 2.5 crore Haryanvis on the Modi government... We have 12 demands," he stated."The singer of Punjab made this issue a people's movement," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Tuesday morning moved an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the ongoing hunger strike by farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, which has entered its 21st day. "Mr. Dallewal, the president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Sidhupur), is in critical condition, with medical experts advising immediate hospitalisation due to his deteriorating health. Despite this he has refused medical intervention, insisting on continuing his hunger strike for the cause of farmers," the Lok Sabha MP said in his notice. He further urged the central government to take 'immediate' action and engage with the farmers' representatives in a 'meaningful' dialogue.