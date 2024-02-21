Updated February 21st, 2024 at 09:58 IST
Gas Masks, Modified JCBs, Soaked Sacks: How Farmers Are Preparing to Breach Delhi Borders Today
Some 14,000 participants travelling via 1,200 truck trolleys, 300 cars, and 10 mini-buses are expected to be in force.
New Delhi: After refusing the Centre's proposal to buy three pulses, maize, and cotton at the old MSP, farmers from Punjab and Haryana are all set to resume their 'Delhi Chalo' march today, Feb 21. Following the last confrontation between the police officials and the protesters, the farmers have decided to take it up a notch by donning gas masks and modified JCBs. Meanwhile, the authorities are too geared up to block the demonstrators from entering the national capital.
Some 14,000 participants travelling via 1,200 truck trolleys, 300 cars, and 10 mini-buses are expected to be in force. According to the Home Ministry, some 4,500 people and 500 tractors gathered at the Dhabi-Gujran barrier.
Soaked Sacks, Layers of Clothes: Framers Prepare to Tackle Tear Shells
As per media reports, the protesters have brought excavators and JCB machines with modified cabins, rubber bullets, and shotgun pellets. Furthermore, many farmers have also prepared anti-riot shields, and gas masks to avoid the blunt impact of tear gas shells. Some have covered themselves with layers of clo0thes to avoid inhalation of the smoke shells.
Additionally, going a step further the protesters have also soaked sacks in water to stop the smoke.
Some have loaded their truck trolleys with soil-filled sacks to make temporary paths to cross the river bed.
Iron Nails, Multiple Barricades: Authorities All Geared Up
To stop As a part of security measures, the Haryana Police have requested the Punjab counterparts to seize all the bulldozers and other earthmoving equipment.
Concrete barriers, barbed wires, and large shipping containers have been installed by the administration. The cops have also cemented long nail strips on the highway to stop the movement of tractors and other vehicles by the farmers.
