New Delhi: The national capital braces 1,200 tractors, 300 cars, and 10 mini-buses as thousands of farmers from Punjab-Haryana will resume their Delhi-Chalo march to seek several demands from the Center, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops, was stopped by security forces which led to clashes last week. Given this mass influx of protesters, Delhi and Noida Police have imposed several restrictions for commuters to travel on Wednesday. The two border points of Delhi-Haryana that is Tikri and Singhu borders have already been sealed and multi-layered barricades and police personnel have been deployed. Meanwhile, at the Ghazipur border, two lanes of borders have also been shut and cops have warned travellers that it could also be shut if required.

Routes to Avoid in Delhi, Noida:

Delhi:

The Delhi Police has asked commuters to avoid several routes and introduced alternative arrangements for smooth traffic flow.

"On 21-02-24, due to special traffic arrangements kindly avoid IP Marg in both the carriageways from IP Flyover towards A-point and vice-versa, ITO Chowk, DDU Marg, BSZ Marg, JLN Marg, Shanti Van crossing and Rajghat crossing from 9.30 am to 11.30 am," it said in a statement.

Noida and Greater Noida:

As per the latest restrictions imposed by Noida Police, in Greater Noida, farmers have planned to converge at the Knowledge Park and will later pass the India Expo Mart, Sharda University, LG roundabout, and Moser Bear roundabout.

Following this, diversions if required will be placed from Galgotia Cut, Pari Chowk, LG Roundabout, Moser Bear Roundabout, Durga Talkies Roundabout, and Surajpur Chowk.

However, emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass safely during traffic diversions and provided a helpline number in case of traffic inconvenience or queries: 9971009001.

Routes to Avoid:

Vehicles traveling from Galgotia Cut to Expo Mart Roundabout and then onward to LG will have the option to divert through Parichowk to reach their final destination.

Similarly, traffic from IFS Villa Roundabout heading towards Expo Mart Roundabout and LG can opt to pass through P-03 Roundabout, Parichowk, and continue towards their destination.

Travellers moving from LG Roundabout to Knowledge Park and onward to Export Roundabout, can take way via LG Roundabout, Parichowk, and then to their destination.

Those traveling from Surajpur to Parichowk can go through Tilpata Roundabout, followed by a 130-meter road leading to their destination.

Conversely, vehicles traveling from Parichowk to Surajpur can take the route passing through Alpha Commercial Roundabout, followed by a 130-meter road leading to their destination.