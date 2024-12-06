Protesting Farmers, Camping at Shambhu Border, to March Towards Delhi Today; Security Tightened

New Delhi: The farmers protest, for their demands to be fulfilled continues today as well as according to farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, a ‘jatha’ of 101 farmers will move towards the national capital from the Shambhu Border today, at 1:00 pm. Security in the required places has been heightened to ensure traffic doesn't get affected.

101 Farmers to Go to Delhi from Shambhu Border Today

A ‘jatha, named ’Marjeevda Jatha' of 101 farmers will embark on a march to Delhi at 1 pm Friday from the Shambhu border protest site, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher has said.

While addressing a press conference, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said, "The jatha will march towards Delhi. What the government will do, it is for them to think. We will begin our march towards Delhi at 1 pm from the Shambhu border." On being asked what he would do if the government stopped them from holding the march, he said that still it would be a ‘moral victory’ for them.

"Their leaders at the Centre and in states have been regularly saying that if the farmers do not bring tractor-trolleys, there should be no objection. So if we go to Delhi on foot, there should be no reason to stop the farmers," he added.

Farmers Protest Today Live Updates: Security Heightened, Restrictions in Place

Ahead of the farmers' march to Delhi scheduled for Friday, security has been tightened at the Shambhu border on NH-44, with both Haryana and Punjab police deploying significant resources to manage the swelling crowds of protesters.

On Thursday, Haryana police reinforced the barricades near the border, adding three new layers, including a wire mesh and movable traffic barriers, to the already extensive seven-layer setup featuring walls, iron nails, and barbed wire. A tent was also erected as part of the preparations.

Why Are Farmers Protesting, What Are Their Demands?

Besides MSP, the farmers are also demanding farm debt waiver, pension for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases (against farmers), and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation to the families of farmers who died during the previous agitation in 2020-21 are also part of their demands.