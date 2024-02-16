Updated February 16th, 2024 at 07:00 IST
India News LIVE | Farmers to Hold 4th Round of Meetings on February 18
Catch all the latest news updates from across the country on February 16, 2024, including the Day 4 of the Farmers Protests in Delhi.
- India
- 1 min read
6: 46 IST, February 16th 2024
Gramin Bharat Bandh called by Samyukta Kisan Morcha and trade unions will take place on Friday.
The Delhi Police and Gautam Buddh Nagar Police have promised to carry out thorough inspections and to erect barriers at all boundaries.
Travelers visiting Delhi are recommended by traffic authorities to take the Metro whenever possible to minimize traffic congestion.
6: 59 IST, February 16th 2024
After the third round of talks between union ministers and farmers were inconclusive on Thursday, a fourth round of talks between the two will take place on February 18 now.
Union Ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal and Nityanand Rai and farmer leaders Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher took part in the third round of meetings on Thursday.
The two umbrella organisations of over 200 unions representing farmers and farm labourers, the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), had called for the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march in February, as they prepared to besiege the nation's capital for their demands to be met.
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.