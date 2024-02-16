After the third round of talks between union ministers and farmers were inconclusive on Thursday, a fourth round of talks between the two will take place on February 18 now.

Union Ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal and Nityanand Rai and farmer leaders Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher took part in the third round of meetings on Thursday.

The two umbrella organisations of over 200 unions representing farmers and farm labourers, the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), had called for the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march in February, as they prepared to besiege the nation's capital for their demands to be met.